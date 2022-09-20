Ternoa Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $261,708.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Ternoa has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $261,708.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official website is www.ternoa.com/en. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ternoa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

