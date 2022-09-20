Terra (LUNA) Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00014350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $348.57 million and approximately $294.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007829 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012300 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00013117 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
Terra Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
