Terracoin Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $280,398.86 and approximately $31.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

