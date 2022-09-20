TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.88. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.