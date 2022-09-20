TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.88. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
