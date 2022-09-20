Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00007851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $38.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012325 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00013052 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 931,084,639 coins and its circulating supply is 909,584,481 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

