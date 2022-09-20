The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

