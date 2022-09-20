The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €104.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €66.24 ($67.59) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($57.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €66.76 and a 200 day moving average of €68.94.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

