The Graph Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $692.42 million and $35.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

