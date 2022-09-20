The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.1 %

LSXMA opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

