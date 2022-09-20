The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $18,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,938.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manitowoc stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Towle & Co grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

