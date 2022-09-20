The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Middleby by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.