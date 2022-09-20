The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 on October 7th

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 1.7 %
The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £94.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,611.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 244 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 372 ($4.49). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.09.
About The Property Franchise Group
