The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 on October 7th

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £94.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,611.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The Property Franchise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 244 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 372 ($4.49). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.09.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

About The Property Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.