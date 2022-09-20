The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.