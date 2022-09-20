The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $182.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

