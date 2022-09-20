The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $182.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

