The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

