The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $182.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.