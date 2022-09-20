TheStreet Downgrades Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) to D+

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNB. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

