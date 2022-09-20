TheStreet Upgrades Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to B

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $128.37. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,506,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

