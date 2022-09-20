Tim S.A. (TIMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 7th

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

TIM stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that TIM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TIM by 47.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TIM by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TIM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

