Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Titan Machinery by 15.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 59.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

