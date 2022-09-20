TNC Coin Price Reaches $0.0009 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $809,394.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet.As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

