Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST stock opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.03 and its 200-day moving average is $520.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.