Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

