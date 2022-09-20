TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE V opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

