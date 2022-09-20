Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,051 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 172% compared to the average volume of 2,965 put options.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

