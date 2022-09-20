Traders Buy High Volume of United States Oil Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 91,140 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,508 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. United States Oil Fund has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

