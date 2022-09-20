Tranche Finance Price Tops $0.0511 on Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $17,597.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Tranche Finance is tranche.finance. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

