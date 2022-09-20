Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $8,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BP by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.16.

BP Trading Down 0.4 %

BP stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.57%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.