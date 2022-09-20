Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $278.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

