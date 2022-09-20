Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,076,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $296.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.42. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.14 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

