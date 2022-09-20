Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 288 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $100,500,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

