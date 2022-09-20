Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,917.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 268,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 263,575 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,416 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

UBER opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

