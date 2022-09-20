Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

