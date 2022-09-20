Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Rithm Capital worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RITM opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RITM. Piper Sandler cut Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

