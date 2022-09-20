Transcodium (TNS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $58.00

Transcodium (TNS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $29,205.85 and $58.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00120049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

