TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $592.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $612.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.44.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

