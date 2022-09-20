TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.08

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.08 and traded as high as $47.96. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 51,056 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after buying an additional 247,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,559,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

