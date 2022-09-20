Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

