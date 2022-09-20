Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.