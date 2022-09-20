TRONbetDice (DICE) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $10,093.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,869.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010790 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00065350 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONbetDice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

