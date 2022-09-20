Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

TFC opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.