TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Financial Contrast

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TRX Gold and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yamana Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71

TRX Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.76%. Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 62.84%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold N/A -12.09% -9.81% Yamana Gold 14.15% 6.55% 4.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TRX Gold and Yamana Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -22.35 Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.31 $147.50 million $0.27 16.15

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats TRX Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

