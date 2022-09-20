TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Cap of $286,391.85

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $286,391.85 and approximately $47,753.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000416 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,832,279,165 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe..”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

