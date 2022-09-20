Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Eyal Manor Sells 397 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

