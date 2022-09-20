Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $123.95 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $123.95 million and $2.58 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,039.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00591984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00257996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

