Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,763.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $43,763.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
