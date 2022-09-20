Unisocks Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $21,518.57 or 1.12928037 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $802.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

