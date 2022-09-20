United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Critical Survey

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 41.71% 42.92% 25.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $7.39 million 0.32 $2.17 million N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $594.54 million 0.98 $184.90 million $19.36 2.20

This table compares United Maritime and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Maritime and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.04%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats United Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

