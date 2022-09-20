United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

UBFO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.