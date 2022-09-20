United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Price Performance
UBFO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
